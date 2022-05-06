Firefighters tackle industrial estate blaze

DRAMATIC photographs show firefighters tackling a large blaze that ripped through an industrial building in Redditch.

About 50 firefighters from Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service were involved in tackling the fire, which broke out just before 5am on Friday (6th May).

The fire at Redditch: Photo: Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service (56508840)

Crews from Warwickshire, the West Midlands as well as Worcester, Bromsgrove, Redditch, Droitwich, Ledbury and Hereford were all in attendance.

The fire is believed to have started in a manufacturing business and then spread to other units.

Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said they were making good progress dealing with the incident, but expected to be at the scene for up to another 12 hours. They worked to stop the spread of the flames and were extinguishing pockets of fire.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Guy Palmer added: “There is a lot of impact on the road infrastructure around the area.

The fire at Redditch: Photo: Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service (56508833)

“If you are able, please avoid the area and keep your doors and windows closed if you are within the area of the smoke plume.”

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire.