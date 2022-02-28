We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

FIRE struck the Crabmill pub at Preston Bagot in the early hours of this morning, Monday, causing serious damage to the roof and framework of the historic building.

Fire struck at the Crabmill pub Preston Bagot near Henley early on Monday morning. Photo: Iain Duck. (55151850)

Thankfully no one was hurt and the pub’s management team issued the following statement: “We have some very sad news to share that we have had a fire at the pub, causing a lot of damage. The important thing is that it was early morning and nobody was hurt, but it of course means that we will be closed until further notice.

We'll pass on more news as we have it but in the meantime, thank you for your support.”

The pub viewed from the air. Photo: Chris Threlfall, LookingDown drone images (55153575)

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) confirmed it received a call this morning at 7.10am reporting a fire in the kitchen and utility area at the Crabmill pub near Henley. Eight appliances from various stations attended the incident along with a turntable ladder and water carrier. Some appliances have now left the scene however some crews are still dealing with the fire and downscaling the incident.