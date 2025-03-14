TWO people were rescued from their car after it crashed into a stream in Henley this afternoon (Friday).

The incident happened on Warwick Road, close to Prince Harry Road, and involved emergency workers gaining access to the car and the River Alne through the grounds of Henley High School.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 12.29pm on Friday, 14th March to reports of a vehicle that had left the carriageway and entered a shallow stream by Prince Harry Road.

Firefighters helped free the two people from the car. Photo: iStock

“We had three appliances in attendance who, upon arrival, found a small car in the stream with two elderly occupants trapped inside.

“Both occupants have been freed from the vehicle and delivered into the care of the West Midlands Ambulance Service.

“Our presence at the school was to enable easier access and egress to the incident.”

Warwickshire Police confirmed: “We were called at 12.23pm this afternoon to a single vehicle collision on A4189, Henley. Emergency services are currently in attendance.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service added: ““We were called at 12.26pm to a car in the water nearby to Prince Harry Road in Henley. Two ambulances, three paramedic officers and the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) attended the scene.

“Upon arrival we found two patients, an elderly man and woman from the car. The woman who was a passenger had sustained potentially serious injuries. The man who was the driver had sustained injuries not believed to be serious.

“They both received treatment from ambulance staff at the scene before being conveyed to University Hospital Coventry for further treatment.”