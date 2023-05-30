A woman and child have been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a house fire in Honeybourne.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called by the fire service to a fire at a private property in Honeybourne, Evesham at 12.18pm today.

West Midlands Ambulance and Midlands Air Ambulance. Photo: Mark Williamson

Three ambulances, one paramedic officer, the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), the Midland Air Ambulance from Stensham, the Midland Air Ambulance from Cosford and a BASICS emergency doctor attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival at the scene we found a woman and a child who had been extricated from the property by the fire service.

“They were assessed and had sustained life-threatening injuries. Ambulance staff administered advanced life support to them at the scene.

“The woman was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham by land ambulance for further treatment.

“The child was conveyed to Birmingham Children’s Hospital by air ambulance for further treatment.”