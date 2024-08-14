HUNDREDS of affectionate tributes have been paid to Bernard Haines, 90, from Alcester after his family announced the sad news of his death.

Sharing the news on Facebook, his family said: “We are very sad to let you know that our dear dad passed away peacefully on Saturday, 20th July.

Bernard, above, during his firefighting days and, right, later in life.

“Dad had lived in Alcester since childhood and the Haines family, consisting of nine siblings, was well known. He was the last of the siblings to leave us.”

Bernard met his wife-to-be Angela in 1956 at St Nicholas Church, where she sang in the choir. The couple married there two years later. They had a happy family life and went on to have three daughters.

In addition to his full-time work, Bernard was dedicated to Alcester Fire Brigade from 1965 to 1988. Later in life, he set up a window cleaning round in the town.

Angela died in 2013.