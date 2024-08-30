Firefighter numbers down in Warwickshire

THE number of firefighters serving Warwickshire has been cut by six per cent over the past 14 years according to figures released this week.

In 2010 the county had 457 serving officers but this has dropped to 429 in 2014, a drop of 28.

Stratford Fire Station open day. Photo: Mark Williamson

Union bosses claim that nationally one in five firefighter jobs have been cut as well as one on three control room staff, leaving the UK without the resilience needed to guarantee public safety.