Leamington Fire. Photo: Twitter. (50654896)

A SPECIALIST operation to search for a man, who has been missing since a large first devastated a Leamington business, will start as soon as it is safe, police have said.

Emergency services are still at the site of Leeson Polyurethanes on Juno Drive where the fire broke out on Friday (27th August).

Firefighters have brough the fire under control but have stressed that it will take days to completely put out.

However, there is still no news about the man who worked at Leeson Polyurethanes and was reported missing on Friday.

Smoke from the fire in Leamington Spa hung over nearby houses. Photo: Mark Williamson L28/8/21/5847. (50654872)

In a statement, Warwickshire Police said emergency workers have not yet been able to access what remains of the building.

“Understandably, there is concern within the community in regards to the welfare of a man who remains unaccounted for following the fire in Juno Drive, Leamington,” police said.

“Unfortunately, emergency workers are still unable to enter the site of the fire.

“A specialist search operation will commence as soon as it is safe to do so. However, this will be a very thorough and complex operation which may take a number of days to complete.”

The statement added: “Warwickshire Police are working closely with fire investigators and in collaboration with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

“It will not be possible to determine the cause of the fire until the site can be safely accessed and examined by investigators.

Queensway was closed to traffic as the fire raged in Leamington Spa on Friday. Photo: Mark Williamson L28/8/21/5870. (50654888)

“The family of the missing man are being kept fully informed throughout the operation.”

A clean-up operation was carried out over the weekend to clear the debris which fell from the sky from the fire onto the surrounding area.

Explosions could be heard coming from the building as a huge cloud of smoke hung over Leamington.

Chief fire officer Barnaby Briggs, of Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, said the explosions were caused by vats of chemicals.