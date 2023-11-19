A FIREFIGHTER union boss has slammed a decision to approve a consultation for plans to axe on-call fire services at six stations as “a travesty”.

Fire and Rescue Services Association chief executive Tristan Ashby branded county councillors who voted it through as “ill-informed,” and questioned whether they “understand how the fire service works”.

His frustration reflects the backlash from residents, after Warwickshire County Council’s cabinet last week gave a thumbs-up to the public consultation of Warwickshire Fire and Rescue’s ‘Resourcing to Risk’ proposals.