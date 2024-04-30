There were dramatic scenes at Crowne Plaza in Stratford town centre just before midnight on Monday (29th April) as a fire broke out at the hotel.

Crowne Plaza evacuated after fire. Image: James Harrison

Eight fire crews attended as scores of guests were evacuated and gathered in front of the hotel, with their belongings still in their rooms.

Crowne Plaza evacuated after fire. Image: Kyle Wright

There was no information about any casualties.

Crowne Plaza evacuated after fire. Image: Kyle Wright

In a post shared on X (Twitter), a spokesperson for Warwickshire Fire Service confirmed: “At 2350 on 29/04/24 a call was received to a fire at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Bridgefoot, Stratford. Eight Warwickshire crews and a turntable ladder are in attendance. two Breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet in use. The hotel has been evacuated.”

Eyewitness James Harrison, a Stratford security worker, said: “I saw smoke coming from the side of the building when he drove past just after midnight.

Firefighters were still on the scene this morning following the fire at the Crown Plaza last night. Photo: Iain Duck

“The fire service were accompanying people to get their belongings," Mr Harrison added.

The fire service reported around 9am that the “incident has now been scaled back”.

“One appliance from Gaydon and the on-call appliance from Bidford will remain in attendance,” said a spokesperson.