The third crash in as many weeks on the A439 at the junction of Ingon Lane just outside Stratford is one of the contributory factors to poor traffic flow this evening (Monday).

The incident which happened around 3pm is not believed to be serious, but a van remains in a ditch and is contributing to traffic delays.

This load of hay caught fire on the M42 earlier today (61879322)

There are also heavy delays on the A46 up to the Longbridge Roundabout outside Warkwick, and on the M40 into Birmingham.

This is thought to be connected to an HGV fire that closed a section of the M42 in Warwickshire which National Highways say is "expected to stay shut during the peak traffic time and into the evening".

The HGV was carrying hay bales which have caught fire on the M42 southbound carriageway, south of Birmingham, between junctions 3a (the M40 interchange) and 3 (Portway).

The fire was reported at around 1.30pm today and emergency services are on scene dealing with the incident.

The southbound carriageway remains closed with congestion building in the area.

Traffic is being diverted via the M40/A3400/A4189 and A435.

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com and Twitter updates are also available at @HighwaysWMIDS.