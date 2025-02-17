A fire broke out yesterday (Sunday, 16th February) on a ward at Warwick Hospital which saw parts of the building evacuated while the fire service attended.

No one was injured during the emergency.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Fire Service described how smoke filled a ceiling of Farries Ward during the incident: “We were alerted at 7pm to reports of a fire at Warwick Hospital. We had two crews in attendance who found, upon arrival, smoke logging in a false ceiling thought to be caused by a faulty heat recovery system. Crews removed the heat reduction unit and were at the scene for around an hour.”

This morning (Monday) South Warwickshire University Foundation Trust management issued a brief with further details about the the fire, which occured on Farries Ward - a geriatric medicine and haematology ward which has 22 beds in total.

A message sent to staff said: “Thanks to the swift and professional actions of our staff, all patients were safely evacuated, emergency protocols were followed, and the fire brigade arrived quickly to bring the situation under control. Most importantly, all patients and staff remained safe throughout the incident, and relatives of the evacuated patients were informed and reassured.

“We want to thank every member of staff who played a role in managing this incident. Whether you were directly involved in the evacuation, supporting patients and colleagues, coordinating with emergency services, or working behind the scenes to ensure the hospital continued to function smoothly - you demonstrated remarkable professionalism, teamwork, and commitment to patient safety. Your calm and decisive actions in a challenging situation made all the difference, and we are incredibly grateful.”

The fire service was also thanked for its “prompt response and support”.

The hospital continued to operate as near normal as possible this morning, although Farries Ward remains out of use.