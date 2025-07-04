Fire near Stratford’s Mercedes-Benz garage dealt with by Warwickshire fire crews

A FIRE near the Mercedes-Benz garage in Stratford was extinguished by fire fighters yesterday afternoon (3rd July).

Authorities were made aware of a small fire near to the Warwick Road garage. Upon arrival Warwickshire Fire & Rescue found hay on fire in a nearby field.

Warwickshire Fire Service

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “We were alerted just after 1.30pm on 3rd July 2025 to reports of a small fire in the open near the Mercedes-Benz garage on Warwick Road, Blackhill Crossroads, Snitterfield.

“One crew attended, who on arrival found hay on fire in a nearby field. Crews were on the scene for around 40 minutes and worked quickly to extinguish the fire using a hosereel jet and small equipment.”



