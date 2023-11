FIREFIGHTERS have been thanked for their quick and professional response after a fire broke out at a restaurant in Tiddington.

Multiple crews attended the incident at Connolly’s Tapas Bar in Main Street on Saturday (4th November) afternoon.

Firefighters on the scene of a fire at Connolly’s Tapas Bar in Tiddington this evening. Photo: Martk Williamson

Although no flames were obvious, there was a lot of smoke billowing from the family-run restaurant.