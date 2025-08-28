MORE than 4,000 people marked a major milestone as the Ilmington Horticultural Society celebrated its 100th anniversary during this year’s Ilmington Show.
First established in 1924, the society has hosted the event annually since 1984.
The anniversary show on Monday (25th August) proved to be one of the most memorable as friends and families came together to enjoy live music, inflatable obstacle courses, and thrilling performances such as Flyin’ Ryan’s daring 30-metre motorbike jump.
There was also a birds of prey interactive display while the highlight of the weekend was a flypast by a World War 2 Spitfire fighter.
Stalls full of flowers, produce and crafts competed for prizes awarded for the best in show.
The event also supported good causes, with Myton Hospice and Shipston Home Nursing set to benefit – last year £14,000 was donated to charity.
Paul Dakin, 72, show chairman, said: “I thought it was really good. Lots of people enjoying themselves, lots of children enjoying the main events and the kids zone. So there was lots of entertainment for everybody.”