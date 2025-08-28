MORE than 4,000 people marked a major milestone as the Ilmington Horticultural Society celebrated its 100th anniversary during this year’s Ilmington Show.

First established in 1924, the society has hosted the event annually since 1984.

The anniversary show on Monday (25th August) proved to be one of the most memorable as friends and families came together to enjoy live music, inflatable obstacle courses, and thrilling performances such as Flyin’ Ryan’s daring 30-metre motorbike jump.

The Flowers of Ilmington Morris displayed during the afternoon at Ilmington Show on Monday. Photo: Mark Williamson

There was also a birds of prey interactive display while the highlight of the weekend was a flypast by a World War 2 Spitfire fighter.

Stalls full of flowers, produce and crafts competed for prizes awarded for the best in show.

The event also supported good causes, with Myton Hospice and Shipston Home Nursing set to benefit – last year £14,000 was donated to charity.

Paul Dakin, 72, show chairman, said: “I thought it was really good. Lots of people enjoying themselves, lots of children enjoying the main events and the kids zone. So there was lots of entertainment for everybody.”

Ilmington Primary School PTA chairman Caroline Shaw and her son Sid, aged 12, and vice chairman Jane Smith with her daughter Madisson, 12, sold coffee and cakes to raise money for the school. Photo: Mark Williamson

The AD Concert Band entertained visitors to Ilmington Show on Monday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Bryan Clifford, Tony Moon, Jean Moon and David Shell raised money for the village hall on their human fruit machine at Ilmington Show. Photo: Mark Williamson

Flyin Ryan Motorcycle Stunt Show wowed the crowd at Ilmington Show on Monday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Ryan Griffiths of the Flyin Ryan Motorcycle Stunt Show wowed the crowd at Ilmington Show on Monday. Photo: Mark Williamson

In the flower and poduce marquee at Ilmington Show Sue Byass, left, won a first for her rose exhibit . She was pictured with Nigel Dunn, one of the show’s organisers, Nicola Amphlett, pictured next to her second placed exhibit, and Gail Maddox.

The Stratford & North Cotswold fundraising group for Guide Dogs stall manned by Elaine Rowlands, Linda Atkins, Julian Atkins and Maria Mealey welcomed visitors including Chris Deakin and her pet retreiver Akio. Photo: Mark Williamson