Stratford District Council says it will not be able to collect blue recycling bins in the wake of the fire at Pure Recycling at Ettington yesterday (Monday).

In a brief statement issued this morning (Tuesday), the council said:

"Following the fire at Pure Recycling in Ettington yesterday (19th July), Stratford District Council has temporarily suspended blue bin recycling collections across the district until alternative disposal arrangements are made.

The fire took hold rapidly. Pictured today just after 4pm. Photo: Edward Parker (49371454)

"We will advise on the collection arrangements as soon as we have more information."

Collections of the black bins, containing non-recyclable items will continue as normal.

The council contract out the collection of household recyclable to Biffa, who subcontract Pure Recycling.

Pure Recycling is owned by multi-billion company Kier Group.

