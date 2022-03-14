We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

A fire that broke out in the early hours today (Monday) at the Churchill Arms, Paxford, has caused widespread damage.

Gloucestershire Fire Service said crews had been working through the night after being called at 2.38am to “a fully developed fire involving the roof space”.

Fire at Churchill Arms, Paxford (55445467)

A spokesperson for the service said they were still in attendance at the scene, and added: "Four fire engines have been sent from Chipping Campden, Moreton-in-Marsh and Stow-on-the-Wold, with support sent from Cheltenham. A water tower has also been sent to the scene.

"Two hose reels, a jet, and breathing apparatus have been used to fight the fire. One man has been evacuated from the property."

Fire crews in attendance at the Churchill Arms, Paxford, today.

It is understood that the man who escaped the fire was a chef who was asleep in the property when the fire took hold.

A spokesperson said that the investigation team were in attendance to determine the cause.

Fire at Churchill Arms, Paxford (55445469)

Pictures from the scene show the roof space having been destroyed, but that the fire had not appeared to spread to a neighbouring property.

The 17th century pub - which lies off the Campden Road (B4305) towards Shipston about three miles from Chipping Campden - is owned by acclaimed chef Nick Deverell-Smith, who trained under Marco Pierre White and Gordon Ramsay.

It is the fourth fire at a historic pub in the area in less than a year, which also includes The Three Tunns, Alcester, last April; the Stag’s Head, Wellesbourne, in October; and the Crabmill in Preston Bagot last month.