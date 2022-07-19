Plumes of smoke from a barn fire near Wellesbourne could be seen for miles around early yesterday evening (Monday).

The fire at Friz Hill in Walton started sometime before 7pm. A spokesperson from Wellesbourne Fire Station said: “Yesterday evening we were alerted to an agricultural fire at Friz Hill. Due to the large plumes of smoke visible from miles away the decision was made to ‘Make Pumps 5’ [send five fire engines] and a bowser was also requested due to the location.

"On arrival crews were met with a barn containing straw and agricultural equipment well alight which was endangering neighbouring woodland. Crews worked hard in the hot conditions to gain control and stop the fire spreading. At its height there were five appliances and two water bowsers in attendance.

“Crews will likely be in attendance most of today to allow the straw to burn itself out.”