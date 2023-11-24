A PUB damaged badly in a fire last year has been put on the market, nine months after the owners said they would not be reopening the venue.

The Crabmill, at Preston Bagot, has been closed since February 2022 when a kitchen fire led to the whole building going up in flames.

Despite more than 1,200 people signing a petition to get the pub back open, the owners, Brunning and Price, said it would not be reopening the venue due to the huge costs involved.