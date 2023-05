It was all hands to the pump this afternoon (Monday) when a fire broke out at a building in Timothys Bridge Road, Stratford.

Firefights at the scene of today's fire at the old IDC building in Timothys Bridge Road. Photos: Mark Williamson

Eight fire appliances attended the scene of the fire at the old IDC building.

Firefights at the scene of today's fire at the old IDC building in Timothys Bridge Road. Photos: Mark Williamson

Smoke was scene coming from the upper three floors of the building.