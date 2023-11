Firefighters are currently dealing with a fire at Connolly’s Tapas Bar in Main Street, Tiddington.

Firefighters on the scene of a fire at Connolly’s Tapas Bar in Tiddington this evening. Photo: Martk Williamson

Herald photographer Mark Williamson took these photos and filmed this short film around 5pm.

Although no flames were obvious, there was a lot of smoke.

Updates when we have them.