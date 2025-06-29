Diners were evacuated from Corte Campana in Stratford after a fire broke out during service on Saturday evening at the Bell Court pizza restaurant.

No one was injured, and it’s as yet unclear what the damage is - although a witness said they could see a fire burning brightly.

Fire broke out at Coret Campana on Saturday evening

Ellen Hawkins was having dinner with her two children, husband Neil and his parents when the emergency unfolded.

She told the Herald: “It was busy in the restaurant and outdoor seating and everyone had to leave. They blocked off the walkway past the public toilets and fire crew worked from the back. They went in to get our things but wouldn’t let anyone back in and sent everyone away and said not to worry about paying bills

“We heard some staff saying it was pizza boxes that ccaused the fire but when we asked our waitress they said they weren’t sure how it started.

“Their fire extinguishers ran out so they had to run to other businesses who gave them theirs.

“The staff were all fabulous and made sure everyone was safe and apologetic and said the meals were all covered by them.”

The Herald has asked the fire service and the restaurant for an update.