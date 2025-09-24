A FIRE that started in the kitchen of a takeaway on Greenhill Street, Stratford, on Tuesday night (23rd September) sent smoke billowing into the sky.

Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service said they were called at 7pm to the Istanbul Kebab House.

Greenhill Street was closed by Warwickshire Police as officers supported the fire service at the scene.

Stratford resident Derek Savry told the Herald he called 999 shortly before 7pm when he noticed smoke appearing above the buildings.

He captured a video on his phone as a fire crew arrived to start tackling the fire. The video also shows the road being closed and the crew of one fire engine unrolling the hose and preparing to get to work.

Derek said: “I looked out of the lounge window to see smoke coming up from an area that doesn’t normally have smoke.

Smoke rising above Greenhill Street on Tuesday.

“I watched it a bit more and it progressed into a bit of a plume of smoke and started to rise up into the sky, and this is when I called 999.”

He added: “A fire engine came down from the top of Alcester Road and arrived at the scene. There was only one at first but they must have perhaps called for more.

“I saw a few more engines turn up and I kept my eye on it till they’d sorted it out, I also couldn’t tell where it had started.”

Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service said they were at the scene for just under two hours.

“We were alerted just before 7pm on Tuesday, 23rd September, to reports of a fire at a business in Greenhill Street, Stratford.

Istanbul Kebab House on Greenhill Street, Stratford

“Four appliances attended the scene and, on arrival, discovered a fire located in a kitchen area.

“Crews isolated the electrics and gas and worked hard to extinguish the fire using hose reel jets, a thermal imaging camera and breathing apparatus. Crews were at the scene for just under two hours.

“Warwickshire Police supported by closing the road and managing the crowd while we responded to the incident.”

One business owner on Greenhill Street said they were made aware of the fire when a neighbour told them the road had been closed –they were concerned it may have been their shop – so they went to check and saw the fire engines outside the takeaway.



