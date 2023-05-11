Emergency services are on the scene at two separate incidents in Henley this morning.

A woman has been seriously injured in a road traffic accident involving a lorry and two cars.

Warwick Road and surrounding roads remain closed.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to reports of an RTC at the junction of Warwick Road and Arden Road in Henley in Arden at 10.30am. Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered a car and a lorry had been involved in a collision.

“The driver of the car, a woman, was treated by ambulance staff for potentially serious injuries before being conveyed to University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire for further treatment. The driver of the lorry was not injured.”

Police have appealed for any witnesses to the accident to come forward. Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage is asked to go to www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting incident number 105 of 11/05/2023..

Fire fighters on the scene at Seaspray chip shop in Henley

Meanwhile fire services are attending a fire at the Seaspray chip shop. A spokesperson for Warwickshire Fire Service said they were called at 10.46am and that the fire was under control.