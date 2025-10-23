Explosions were heard as far away as Shipston after a fire ripped through a garage and caused gas canisters to blow up at Alscot Estate late on Friday night (17th October).

Mechanic Brian Calladine lost everything in the intense fire that torched multiple vehicles and equipment as well destroying the garage structure at his unit at The Brickyard off the Shipston Road (A3400) near Preston-on-Stour.

Luckily, no-one was hurt, and nearby businesses remained largely unaffected, although they were without power for some days.

Fire at Preston

Businesses that share the small commercial site include Darlow Rosettes, Carter Skip Hire, Alderminster Firewood and Antique Restoration and Interiors. It is part of the Alscot Estate, owned by Emma Holman-West, which has around 140 business properties.

Confirming details of the emergency, Warwickshire Fire Service said: “At 11.50pm on Friday the service was alerted to reports of a large fire at a commercial unit on Shipston Road, Preston-on-Stour.

“Five pump appliances attended alongside supporting appliances. Crews tackled the blaze using jets, breathing apparatus, positive pressure ventilation and thermal imaging cameras. They remained on scene until 4.45pm the following day damping down hotspots.

“The police were also in attendance, as well as National Grid, who attended due to the proximity of the fire to overhead power cables.”

The Shipston Road remained closed around the area the following day.

Residents awoken by the explosions on Friday said they had no idea what was going on at first.

The fire and the damage at Preston. Images: Facebook

One villager from nearby Preston said: “The sound of the explosions was so thunderously loud I thought I was being broken into – others in the village thought the same.”

As the tidy-up began, estate management consultant Richard White said he was just relieved that everyone was OK and that the damage wasn’t worse.

“Emma [Holman-West’s] priority is taking care of the community, so making sure everyone is OK and taken care of is always top of the list. I was on the scene the next morning at 7am, accommodating residential tenants – including one mum of a young baby who was concerned about residual fumes.”

Other than the loss suffered by Mr Calladine, who has been based at the site for many years, damage elsewhere was minimal.

“At the moment we don’t know how the fire started, but gas canisters stored at the back of the unit exploded and added to the fire,” explained Mr White. “We’re looking at the sort of damage caused at the moment, which is not extensive.

“I don’t know Mr Calladine’s individual insurance position, but clearly the estate’s insured. We’ve got an ongoing claim at the moment, and we’re obviously in regular contact with him. But most of the focus there is on clearing the rubbish, which is essentially just sort of burnt debris from the unit.

fire damage at Preston. Images: Facebook

“The fire knocked out some electrical units, so those need to be replaced. There’s some potential damage to some of the buildings, but they weren’t particularly what I would call high value buildings in the first place: timber portal frame and corrugated iron sheds.”

Mr White added: “It could have been a lot worse. It was visibly a substantial fire, but thanks to the nature of the property and the quick reaction of the fire crews, it was actually turned into something that was contained. We’ll be looking at what additional precautions we could put in place, but it’s not a massive cause for concern.”

The Herald contacted Mr Calladine through family but had not heard back as we went to press.



