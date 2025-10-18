Home   News   Article

Fire sweeps thought multiple buildings at Preston-on-Stour and explosions heard late last night - Shipston Road remains closed in the area

By Gill Sutherland
gsutherland@stratford-herald.com
Published: 14:10, 18 October 2025
 | Updated: 14:22, 18 October 2025

A major fire tore through multiple buildings at an industrial estate at Preston-on-Stour last night.

Police confirmed this afternoon that no-one was injured.

Explosions were heard by motorists passing by Preston Lane off Shipston Road just after midnight.

The area is part of the Alscot Estate, which belongs to the Holman-West family.

Fire and explosions at Preston-on-Stour. Images: Stratford Herald (copyright)
Video footage shows firefighters were already on the scene when the explosions occurred.

Warwickshire Fire Service posted on X around 1am: “We have five fire appliances plus supporting appliances in attendance at a large fire involving multiple buildings on the Shipston Road, Preston-on-Stour.”

Fire and explosions at Preston-on-Stour. Images: Stratford Herald (copyright)
The fire service describe the incident as ongoing.

The Shipston Road (A3400) remains closed at Preston.


