THERE was dismay and anger after residents were told the much-delayed construction of the new Evesham Road roundabout in Stratford could drag on until April 2024.While Warwickshire County Council has said it hoped to have the work wrapped up by the end of September – or at least the end of the year – it warned there was a chance that the project could take longer and even continue into the new year.

The news was a bitter blow for those living in the immediate vicinity of the construction site – an area they’ve dubbed ‘Borden Hell’ – who have had to deal with long delays and queuing traffic, road rage incidents as well as noise and vibrations.

Residents have told the Herald that they are desperately worried about their mental health with one admitting the daily trauma had left him feeling suicidal.