BEWARE if you visit the Maybird Shopping Centre in Stratford that you don’t end up fined for taking a mysterious exit that doesn’t appear to exist.

That’s what happened to Stratford resident Tina Bliss recently, and it ended up costing her time and stress as she dealt with the erroneously sent parking fine.

On 1st February she drove into the Maybird at the Tesco end, dropped her daughter-in-law Kelly off at work at Matalan and exited the Asda end. Mrs Bliss then picked her back up after lunchtime after her shift had finished and again took the same entrance and exit.