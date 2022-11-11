A MAGICIAN usually never reveals their secrets but Angus Baskerville has gone against convention to share how conjuring up tricks has helped him overcome the challenges faced living with ADHD and Asperger’s.

Magician Angus Baskerville. Photo: Mark Williamson. (60541171)

The 26-year-old, who moved to Stratford from South Africa aged 15, was diagnosed with the disorders in 2011 and he told the Herald at that time he felt like it was “a weight lifted off his shoulders”.

Angus explained how he had struggled throughout childhood with the ability to socialise, concentrate and focus, and that he had no friends and was “bullied horrendously” to the point it left him with next to no self-esteem and problems with his mental health, including suicidal thoughts.