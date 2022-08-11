Find out who's in the new game outside Stratford's Royal Shakespeare Theatre

A NEW guessing game at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre features four people from Stratford – including the mayor – who line up with some of Shakespeare’s best-known characters.

The family fun challenge has been created by the Royal Shakespeare Company and involves players asking each a series of questions to whittle down just who the mystery person is.

Stratford's swan warden Cyril Bennis features in the new RSC game outside the Royal Shakespeare Theatre. Photo: Mark Williamson. (58565972)

The name of the game is ‘Who Is It That Can Tell Me Who I Am?’ which is a quote from King Lear. It is a big game for all the family to enjoy and is located on the Bancroft Terrace. Two players compete against other. Each player has a large wooden board (created by the RSC Workshops) in front of them with 16 faces on it, designed by artist Saadia Hipkiss. The faces include Shakespearean characters and some familiar Stratford residents.