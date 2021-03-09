Find out what festivals and events are taking place around Stratford after lockdown

There is excitement and disappointment on the festival front as Stratford district looks forward to the easing of lockdown over the coming months.

Celebrity chef James Martin at a previous Stratford Food Festival. (44792854)

As previously reported, both the River, Music and Motor festivals have all been cancelled year, but the Food Festival, organised by Stratforward BID, will go ahead.

Director Joe Baconnet told the Herald: “We’re not sure how different the Food Festival will look to previous events, but we just want to celebrate our food businesses.”

The Food Festival is expected to take place on 18th-19th September.

The Stratford Literary Spring Festival will also go ahead from 8th to 16th May.

The annual two-week music celebration, the Shipston Proms, which was due to go ahead in June, has been cancelled, the organising committee has announced this week.

A spokesperson said: “Although the government is optimistic that live events can take place this summer, circumstances continue to be unpredictable and the risk of potential cancellation is too high to plan a fortnight of live music. Our finances are not infinite and we really want to make sure that future proms events can go ahead, so that was also a major factor in making the decision.”

Classic Ibiza in 2019. (44792849)

They continued: “The committee are very keen to have some form of live music in 2021 as we have all missed the buzz of hearing artists perform, so we are looking to put on a weekend of music later this summer. The Proms will come back strongly in 2022.”

At Ragley Hall a number of festivals have been confirmed. They include: the Midland’s Air Festival, (4th June), Big foot Festival, which sees Primal Scream headline (18th June), Adventure Bike Rider Festival (25th June); Classic Ibiza (3rd July), the Game Fair (23rd July), Battle Proms (7th August), Camper Calling (27th August) and DogFest, (25th September.

Finally, legendary folk festival, Cropredy, will go ahead on 12th to 14th August. Although organisers say this will depend on the continued success of easing restrictions.