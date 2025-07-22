REFORM UK’S 19-year-old leader in Warwickshire, Cllr George Finch, was today (Tuesday) elected to lead the county council – but only after the casting vote of the chairman following an astonishing 23-23 tie.

Cllr Finch (Reform UK, Bedworth Central) was tied in the vote with the Liberal Democrat contender for the position, Cllr Jerry Roodhouse (Rugby). Several Conservative councillors abstained.

The tie at the county council meeting meant that the council chairman Cllr Edward Harris (Reform UK, Baddesley and Dordon) had to break the deadlock with his casting vote.

In doing so Cllr Harris said he was “disappointed but excited” by the tied vote. Not surprisingly he voted in favour of Cllr Finch, but said: “It is not something I take lightly, but it’s a decision that must be made and it is an incredibly difficult decision. I shall vote for Cllr Finch.”

There was a brief interval, and upon resumption of the meeting a councillor called for a vote of no confidence in the administration of the council. This was rejected on apparently procedural grounds.

Cllr Finch, formerly deputy leader of the Reform UK group on the county council, became leader following the short-lived leadership of Cllr Rob Howard (Reform UK, Attleborough), who resigned on health grounds.

During Laura Kuenssberg’s show on BBC television last Sunday the Reform UK leader Nigel Farage defended Cllr Finch’s decision to spend £200,000 on political assistants because Warwickshire was one of the “worst examples of obstructionism” his party had encountered since winning a vast number of seats at the last local elections.

