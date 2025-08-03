A financial director who used company credit cards to book luxury holidays to Florida and cruises has been sentenced to four years and seven months.

David Carr, 34, of St. Laurence Way, Bidford-on-Avon, pled guilty at court in June to three counts of fraud by abuse of position of trust between April 2014 and August 2022.

In total, Carr’s fraudulent actions saw him benefit to the tune of £300,000 over a period of eight years, supporting a lifestyle well beyond his means which ultimately led to the Bromsgrove IT company where he was financial director going into administration.

As well as trips to Disney World, he also bought high value items such as computers, high-tech gadgets and designer exercise bikes.

Carr was sentenced to 55 months (four years and seven months) at Worcester Crown Court on Friday, 25th July. A Proceeds of Crime Act hearing is set to take place following his conviction.

An investigation into Carr’s fraudulent gains started in August 2022 leading to his arrested in October 2022, and him being charged in July 2023.

PC James Hall, who led the investigation into Carr, said: “We are pleased to get this custodial sentence for Carr who abused his position of trust as the financial director of a company to fund a luxury lifestyle well beyond his means.

“Carr’s eight years of stealing company money also led to the firm he worked for going into administration, impacting the jobs of fellow employees too.

“Fraud can often be seen as a ‘victimless crime’ but the actions of criminals like Carr can have a big impact on companies, their customers and staff, which was certainly the case here.”