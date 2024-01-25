Home   News   Article

Great Alne couple grab chance to fly weightless over Atlantic

By Simon Woodings
swoodings@stratford-herald.com
Published: 16:20, 25 January 2024

IT wasn’t quite a star trek but a couple of fans of outer space boldly went in search of a new experience, after heeding the advice of one of their heroes.

Stephen Walsh (67) and partner Patricia Hackett (79) travelled to France to take part in an anti-gravity flight over the Atlantic, typically used for astronauts in training.

The idea came after going to a book signing by Major Chris Hadfield, of the International Space Station, where he said: “If you ever get the chance to experience weightlessness – grab it.”

