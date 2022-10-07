Finalists announced for the 2022 Stratford Herald Business and Tourism Awards

More news, no ads

A CELEBRATION of businesses in the Stratford district will get under way later this month as the winners of The Stratford Herald’s Business and Tourism Awards are announced.

But before the gala evening at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Stratford on 27th October we can reveal the category finalists.

SH Business & Tourism Awards logo (59838159)

The Business and Tourism Awards, sponsored by Stratford District Council, featured 15 categories:

Best Independent Retailer, sponsored by Stratford BID

The finalists are: Gemini, Napton Cidery and Shakespeare Distillery.

Best Family Business, sponsored by First Choice Nursing

The finalists are: Go Cotswolds, Edston Luxury Holidays and LineClenze International Limited.

Best Customer Experience, sponsored by Lodders

The finalists are: Gemini, The Dough House and Winchcombe Farm Holidays.

Best New Business, sponsored by Davenports

The finalists are: Stratford Family Mediation, The Dough House and Zero Store.

Best Online Business, sponsored by Daimon Barber

The finalists are: Cotswold Connected, Edston Luxury Holidays and Siteon Ltd.

Best Green Business, sponsored by Orbit

The finalists are: Avon Boating Ltd, LineClenze International Limited and Shakespeare Distillery.

Best Innovation, sponsored by Porterbrook

The finalists are: Joseph’s Amazing Camels, LineClenze International Limited and Siteon Ltd.

Charity of the Year, sponsored by Stratford Town Trust

The finalists are: Escape Arts, Shipston Home Nursing and The Shakespeare Hospice.

Top Attraction, sponsored by Stratford Crowne Plaza

The finalists are: Napton Cidery, Shakespeare Distillery and Stratford Town Walk.

Best Restaurant/Pub/Bar, sponsored by EFX

The finalists are: The Malt Shovel Inn in Gaydon, The Bowling Green and The Coach House.

Community Support Award, sponsored by Stratford-upon-Avon School and Sixth Form

The finalists are: Attic Theatre/Tread the Boards, Escape Arts and Stratford Sunday Lunch Club.

Employee of the Year, sponsored by Stratford District Council

The finalists are: Ryan McGinley of Joseph’s Amazing Camels Ltd and Daisy’s Dromedairy Ltd, and Ben Orton of Macdonald Alveston Manor Hotel.

Team of the Year, sponsored by Shakespeare’s England

The finalists are: Escape Arts, Shakespeare Birthplace Trust and Stratford Town Walk.

Employer of the Year, sponsored by Stratford College

The finalists are: Hooray’s British Gelato Kitchen, Stratford Pharmacy and Shakespeare Martineau.

Stratford-upon-Avon’s Business of 2022, sponsored by Shakespeare Martineau, will be chosen from all the entries.

Andy Veale, editor of the Stratford Herald, said: “Thank you to everyone who entered the Business and Tourism Awards and to our sponsors for supporting this first event.

“The Herald team – and the judges – would like to congratulate all of the businesses, groups and people who have made it to the final. We look forward to seeing you on 27th October at the Crowne Plaza hotel to find out who are the winners.”

Get your tickets for the gala awards evening at https://tinyurl.com/4xxx5sw5.