IT’S an end of an era for Stratford PlayHouse as the current operator closes the Rother Street venue doors for the final time.

This week, Stratford Town Trust, which owns the property, once again reconfirmed its commitment to it continuing as a community space and said the tender process for parties interested in becoming the new operators will be announced “shortly”.

The Stratford Play House Limited, led by artistic director Rebecca Hallworth, concludes its six-year tenure of the PlayHouse tomorrow (Friday).

As reported previously in the Herald, the departure of the operator had not appeared entirely agreeable.

Rebecca Hallworth pictured at Stratford PlayHouse in 2020

Sara Aspley, CEO of the Stratford Town Trust, put out a statement in mid-December saying it was “disappointed” to have been given notice by the operator.

Meanwhile Ms Hallworth responded that she was “shocked and disappointed” that the town trust “issued a statement regarding the closure of the PlayHouse without prior communication with us”.

The confusion over how the situation unfolded led many to conclude that the venue would be permanently shut.

The town trust has been at pains to say this is not the case, and ahead of the parting of the ways this week things seem to have taken a more agreeable turn.

Ms Aspley commented: “We’d like to thank Rebecca Hallworth and the PlayHouse team for all their enthusiasm and commitment to entertaining so many of us and we wish them well with their next endeavours.

“We look forward to working with a new operator in due course to ensure a positive and successful future for the venue.”

She continued: “The PlayHouse has been a shining light, adding value to the cultural offer in Stratford and it’s been a well-loved part of the community. Delighted audiences have enjoyed performances from big name acts to amateur theatre groups with a wide-ranging programme of artists, comedians and musicians. As well as staging an annual pantomime, they have also hosted regular community events supporting different sections of our community.”

Meanwhile, Ms Hallworth said: “The PlayHouse team and I want to thank everyone who has supported the venue over the last six years. It’s been a really special moment in time, and we are proud of what has been achieved there.

“We have many wonderful memories to take with us.”

A farewell party was held last Friday, with house band The Appleseeds headlining. Ms Hallworth described the evening as “wonderful”.

The final comedy night at the PlayHouse under the current management is tonight (Thursday) at 8pm. Find out more at www.stratfordplay.co.uk.