THE show will not go on for a music café in Stratford, which is shutting down barely a year after launching.

The Stratford Music Café staged its last performance on Saturday night (April 30).

Former dancers Carl Walker and Ian Meeson ran the musical theatre-themed bistro like a 'normal' café in the daytime.

Carl Walker and Ian Meeson pictured as The Music Cafe opened last May - also pictured is musician Brett Lawless.. Photo: Mark Williamson

But come the evenings, the venue on the corner of Greenhill Street and Windsor Street, took on a cabaret atmosphere with live jazz, classical and folk music.