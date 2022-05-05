Stratford Music Cafe closes a year after opening
Published: 17:34, 05 May 2022
| Updated: 17:35, 05 May 2022
THE show will not go on for a music café in Stratford, which is shutting down barely a year after launching.
The Stratford Music Café staged its last performance on Saturday night (April 30).
Former dancers Carl Walker and Ian Meeson ran the musical theatre-themed bistro like a 'normal' café in the daytime.
But come the evenings, the venue on the corner of Greenhill Street and Windsor Street, took on a cabaret atmosphere with live jazz, classical and folk music.