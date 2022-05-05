Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Stratford Music Cafe closes a year after opening

By Gill Oliver
-
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 17:34, 05 May 2022
 | Updated: 17:35, 05 May 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

THE show will not go on for a music café in Stratford, which is shutting down barely a year after launching.

The Stratford Music Café staged its last performance on Saturday night (April 30).

Former dancers Carl Walker and Ian Meeson ran the musical theatre-themed bistro like a 'normal' café in the daytime.

Carl Walker and Ian Meeson pictured as The Music Cafe opened last May - also pictured is musician Brett Lawless.. Photo: Mark Williamson
Carl Walker and Ian Meeson pictured as The Music Cafe opened last May - also pictured is musician Brett Lawless.. Photo: Mark Williamson

But come the evenings, the venue on the corner of Greenhill Street and Windsor Street, took on a cabaret atmosphere with live jazz, classical and folk music.

All Warwickshire News Stratford-upon-Avon Gill Oliver
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE