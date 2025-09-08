Final few days to give your opinion on reorganisation of Warwickshire’s councils

TIME is running out for Stratford district residents to have their say on plans that would change the landscape of local councils.

A public consultation will allow individuals and organisations to give views on proposals to scrap the county, district and borough councils and replace them with either one council or two – a South Warwickshire council and another for the north of the county and Rugby.

Warwickshire’s county map will be changed when the local gorvernment reorganisation happens. Credit: istock/Luisrftc

Stratford and Warwick district councils favour a South Warwickshire local authority, but Warwickshire County Council has been pushing for a single authority solution.

No decision has been made yet – representations have to be back in London in November.

The consultation is open until Sunday, 14th September. Paper copies are available from Elizabeth House on Church Street in Stratford or go online at https://shorturl.at/FliCz