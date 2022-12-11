Final day of Stratford's Victorian Christmas Market cancelled by snow

STRATFORD’S Victorian Christmas market has been cancelled because of snow and icy conditions.

The town woke up on Sunday morning (11th December) to see a covering of two to three inches of snow, and the snow still falling.

At just after 10am Stratford District Council put out a statement saying the final day of the four-day event had been cancelled.

It said: “Unfortunately due to heavy snow and dangerous conditions, the Stratford-upon-Avon Victorian Christmas Market has been cancelled today (Sunday 11th December).”

The first three days of the market, which started on Thursday, looked exceptionally busy with streets packed and roads jammed with traffic.

Congestion on Banbury Road on Saturday (10th December) saw traffic backed up to beyond the Tesco Express store – the delays were so lengthy that people were seen getting off the bus and opting to walk into town.