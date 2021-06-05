Film to bring Alcester's Roman past to life

A UNIQUE film has been created as part of a project celebrating a community’s Roman history.

A Roman soldier (47880505)

To make the film, the Roman Alcester Museum teamed up with artist Mark Ferraby as part of the Live and Local LivingRoom project, launched last summer as a way to connect with communities during the pandemic.

The film tells the tale of an imagined night and day in Roman Alcester and is available to view on the Live and Local Youtube channel at http://bit.ly/Alcester-Told-Tales.

Susan Juned, chair of the Roman Alcester Museum, said: “We have a terrific musician/writer courtesy of Live and Local. Mark Ferraby has created all the elements which involve various community groups and individuals singing, speaking doggerel, poems, comic songs, monologues and more.

“The finished film is an intriguing and fun way to engage people of all ages in our remarkable Roman history and we’ll be able to show it not just in the museum but also at various places around town, not forgetting Heritage Day on 22nd September.

“Creating something new, exciting and involving like this really is good news for both our museum and the town.”

The project has involved a range of talented people from the community, including a Brownies group, male voice choir, classical singer Cressida Dolphin and the town’s very own centurion Mick Parker.