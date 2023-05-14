Film festival is coming to Stratford… and you could enter your own movie

FILM MAKERS are invited to showcase their work at an international film festival in Stratford later this year.

The three-day event, from October 27-29, is being run by two industry professionals.

It aims to celebrate film makers, writers, directors, producers and cinematographers with 30 award categories.

The deadline to enter is June 28.

Freelance director of photography Gary Rogers, who owns Stourbridge-based film production company Country Star Productions, is one of the festival’s co-founders.

Rogers has worked on feature films, music videos, TV and corporate films including for streaming giant Netflix.

Having set up other film festivals in the past, he wants to make Stratford, into ‘a major showcase for the arts’.

Co-founder Elisaveta Abrahall was born near Stratford and trained at RADA before turning her attention to directing, producing and writing.

Ms Abrahall, who has produced for Netflix and worked on popular TV series Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators, says she aims to set Stratford on the map as ‘one of the UK’s major festivals’.

For more information about the festival and how to enter, see www.stratford-on-avon-filmfestival.com