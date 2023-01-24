Filling station will make a comeback on Campden Road

WORK has started on recreating a petrol station along the Campden Road.

The site, next to the Meon Vale development at Lower Quinton, was decommissioned as a filling station in 2006 and most recently has been used as a hand car wash business.

But a huge among of development in the area has led Miles Retail Ltd to rethink the site’s potential.

Rebirth of the old filling station on the Campden Road at Meon Vale?. (61784459)

It’s plans for the land, which were given permission in 2021, show how the former petrol station was surrounded by nothing but fields. A later aerial photograph shows the site is now adjacent to hundreds of new homes and close to various new businesses that have moved in as the former Long Marston MoD site is redeveloped.

The filling station plans include installing new underground tanks that would serve four pumps. There would also be a shop and two electric charging points for EVs.

And for those who want their vehicle to still sparkle, a hand car wash will also be on the site.