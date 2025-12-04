‘WE must fight back or we will have another tragedy on our hands.’

That is the united feeling among Stratford residents, campaigners and councillors as yet another housing development is put forward, looking to take advantage of the district council’s restricted ability to refuse planning permission.

Bloor Homes, which previously submitted plans for a residential and business site in 2022, has again turned its sights on land by the Rosebird Centre and Waitrose on the busy Shipston Road with an application for 265 houses.

Stratford District Council deputy leader George Cowcher (Wellesbourne South, Lib Dem) said changes the government made overnight on housing land supply had put the council “between a rock and a hard place”, as it was deemed to have less than two years’ supply against the minimum of five.

He says this has opened the door to an onslaught of applications to build thousands of houses around the district, including the Rosebird one this week.

The application for that makes reference to the fact that the new development would boost the supply of “new homes in an area where there is less than five years supply of deliverable housing sites”.

The new legislation has already seen SDC’s objection to development of 130 houses at Bordon Hill thwarted on the grounds that it was under capacity, and this will undoubtedly continue to happen with little it can do about it until the council identifies specific sites for development. However Cllr Cowcher said that identifying those sites was a year away.

The 30-acre site next to Waitrose on the Shipston Road where Bloor Homes want to build 265 houses

He explained: “If we do not allocate development sites, basically planning inspectors will do that for us – and if that happens we don’t get any of the infrastructure to go with it. So no additional school places, contribution to roads or to medical facilities.

“In terms of sites, we have charged officers with identifying potential locations that can restore our five-year land supply within 12 months. We have to do that before we submit the next South Warwickshire Local Plan iteration.” (Full comment from Cllr Cowcher in box.)

While the Herald has previously reported on the hundreds of extra homes being proposed to the west of Stratford at Shottery and Bordon Hill, the proposal for the Rosebird development has been revived and is predicted to have a “disastrous” effect on traffic coming into the town from south of the river.

The outline plans for the Rosebird greenfield site, which falls outside of the town’s built-up area boundary and is next to Bridgetown Woodland, have already attracted significant opposition from residents concerned that Stratford cannot cope with more homes and the area south of the River Avon will become even more congested with traffic.

The 12.31-hectare (30-acre) scheme would now include 93 ‘affordable’ homes and would be accessed from a new roundabout on the Shipston Road, potentially meaning drivers would have to negotiate three roundabouts in a 100m stretch of road.

The main difference between the original plans and the latest rendition is that proposed business units have been replaced with extra homes – the 2022 plan was for 238 properties.

One objector, Valentine Smith, wrote on Stratford District Council’s planning portal: “The roads around this area are already blocked for large portions of the day, so many houses situated here would make living in this area intolerable and would hamper commercial traffic also.

“And as even our local councillors now agree, developments no longer respond to any local housing need, they are just pulling people from elsewhere in. Not because they need to move, but because they perceive living in Stratford might be nicer.

“With no local employment prospects, residents in such new developments will just add to the jams through the town as they head to work in Warwick, Coventry, Leamington or Birmingham.”

Adding his weight to objections, Nicholas Butler of Warwickshire CPRE (Campaign to Protect Rural England) blasted the plans as “completely unsustainable development”.

He told the Herald: “The sewerage system is overburdened, as are the schools, surgeries and so on, and this will add to the chaos and confusion. The arteries into Stratford are getting more and more crowded, this will exacerbate the tailbacks on the Shipston Road.

“The area is prone to flooding and it'’s also a wildlife haven and habitat that should be protected,” he added.

Although Mr Butler was confident that there were plenty of policies in the core strategy upon which objections could be founded, he feared that, just as with Bordon Hill development, this latest application will ultimately be given the go-ahead.

“There’s an assumption that the government’s drive to build a million and a half houses within the period of its ministry will overrule any refusal on this too, so we will have another tragedy on our hands,” he said. “It’s a tragedy of the first order. It’s likely to rank alongside the development halfway up Bordon Hill and within the curtilage of Anne Hathaway's Cottage. That was refused , then there was a public inquiry, and the inspector allowed it.”

Gladman Developments were awarded costs after SDC lost the argument over Bordon Hill and after that punishing blow, Mr Butler thinks the council doesn’t have the financial means to risk further pecuniary damage.

“The Rosebird application might well be turned down, but if it is and goes to appeal, SDC can hardly afford the expense of another public inquiry. The government’s drive to build this number of houses will prevail here as it did on Bordon Hill.”

Mr Butler also agreed with other objectors that there is no local need for housing – except more affordable options.

“I’m certain there’s no local need, but we’d like to see everyone decently housed in affordable homes.”

Mr Butler remained resolute that CPRE would continue to do its bit to resist developments that do not serve the community.

“It feels like we are continually fighting fire, but fight we must.”

Lending her support to objectors, county councillor Kate Rolfe (Stratford South, Lib Dem) said: “My main concern is access and egress onto a busy road with a hill coming down towards the proposed access point, and then within seconds meeting the Waitrose roundabout. There will be back-up of waiting traffic to the roundabout which could compromise the access. Large vehicles turning in and out of a narrow part of the road will cause problems. The biggest issue is the highways and the knock-on effect south of the river where traffic is getting worse, including Clopton Bridge.”

‘It's all loaded in favour of the developer’

Deputy leader of the district council, Cllr George Cowcher’s response in full:

We’ve had a wave of applications in most of the major towns in the district, so this application at the Rosebird is just one of many. Clearly, we have a particular problem with any development south of Stratford because of the capacity of the river bridges.

At the moment, our development at Long Marston has stalled because of objections from the highways department, and that’s obviously our major problem. We are working very hard to see how we can resolve that issue, probably with some form of western bypass. The study for that is imminently expected.

Cllr George Cowcher, SDC Planning and Economic Development Portfolio Holder, is pushing for the pedestrianisation of High Street in Stratford-upon-Avon. Photo: Mark Williamson

The government changing the legislation on housing overnight has plunged us from being very well prepared in relation to housing sites, to obviously having this deficit in the housing land supply.

What is really worrying is not even the setting of Anne Hathaway's Cottage is a consideration to resisting this completely remorseless approach, with the government saying we need 1.5 million more houses and you’ve got to take your share. We are between a rock and a hard place.

If we do not allocate development sites, basically planning inspectors will do that for us – and if that happens we don’t get any of the infrastructure to go with it. So no additional school places, contribution to roads or to medical facilities. That is one of the things which the district is absolutely adamant about – if we are granting any consents of a significant nature, we will want substantial money being paid towards providing the infrastructure we require.

Stratford has, in the past, granted consent almost like on a wish and a prayer that the new roads or the new facilities will come – then it would be [from the developers], “Oh, we can’t afford to do that”, and we would just get the housing and nothing else. I’m absolutely determined that we don’t get into that situation.

In terms of identifying sites, we have charged officers with identifying potential sites that can restore our five-year land supply within 12 months. We have to do that before we submit the next South Warwickshire Local Plan iteration.

We’re looking at sites which potentially do provide us with significant benefit and infrastructure to see whether we can move down that route.

Obviously, a key site, particularly in Stratford, is the Canal Quarter. There is a lot of derelict land there which could be used for housing and help minimise the amount of greenfield we have to lose.

In addition, any applications coming in are being evaluated for infrastructure, so that if we get developers just submitting planning appeals, we’ve got our case for why we would refuse development there, or if we were to permit development, what we need actually associated with it.

Planning appeals are very expensive because we have to get legal representation, and obviously it soaks up a lot of officer time in preparing cases.

When we went through this whole process before, when we didn’t have a Local Plan, the council spent £2.2 million defending its position. If we are not careful, we could be into potentially millions of pounds refusing planning.

This is where the government has been particularly unfair, we haven’t been given time to adjust to the new planning regime. And it’s all loaded in favour of the developer, because of this requirement to build more and more houses. It means if we try to do it in a proper and planned way it is very difficult and expensive.

We’ve got applications going in from all over the district where we’re seeing developers taking our situation as a chance to get their development through without actually providing infrastructure. That would be a disaster.