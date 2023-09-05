Event planners have decided not to go ahead with the Stratford Food Festival 11 days before it was due to take place in the town centre on 16th and 17th September.

The news was shared to certain local businesses by events company Cocker Hoop Creative who were working with Stratford BID to help plan the two-day event.

However BID manager Michelle Baker said the board were still hoping the event could be saved and were in urgent discussion.

Meanwhile the event manager at Cocker Hoop, told the Herald that it had made its decision on Monday evening, but were adament that they still wanted to be involved and that the festival was merely “postponed” until July 2024.

Image from last year's Stratford Food Festival. Photo: Mark Williamson

They said that the “difficult decision had been made after encountering a number of issues”.

The statement put out by her read:

“I am sorry to inform you that we have taken the decision to postpone this year’s Stratford Upon Avon Food Festival.

“This has been an extremely tough decision to make and over the last few days we have been working with the chief executive of the Stratford BID, our partners in the activity, in trying to find a workable solution to the issues we have raised, however this has not been fruitful.

“As a team we have been working really hard to deliver the event for the town, in a similar vein to our successful Lichfield Festivals, and as such are truly upset by our decision.

“We will be back with the Stratford Food Festival in July 2024 bigger and better…

“If you have paid any mories toards the event, as always Cocker Hoop Creative will either offer a full refund or transfer over to next year’s event.

“We tried everything to make this work this year and I can only apologies for the news.”

More on this story in Thursday’s Herald.