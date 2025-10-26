A FIGHT to save a traditional red phone box in Stratford is under way after it was discovered contractors were preparing to remove it.

Patrick Wall, who lives in Old Town, made the discovery while working on a game for tourists that would use the phone box on High Street outside the pizzeria, opposite the town hall.

During a visit, Patrick noticed a BT sticker on the box detailing it was to be removed.

While the removal date had passed several years ago, a few days later Patrick saw two men in hi-vis jackets looking at the phone box. They had with them a vehicle and a long trailer, which already contained another phone box.

The plan, which was not subject to a public consultation, had been to remove the phone box, but the red icon lived to see another day as the trailer wasn’t big enough to whisk it away.

A community effort to save the phone box has since been started – including an online petition – and was boosted by Stratford Town Council which said a decision on whether to buy the box would be made next month.

“The two men said that it could be adopted by the local council for just £1 and that it will get repainted as part of this deal,” Patrick said. “They told me that the company they work for would get £5,000 for it if resold.”

He added: “I think it’s a short-sighted decision to get rid of it. Stratford is an epicentre for tourists, international and local people, and it’s taking away something that is iconic in terms of British heritage. Many people have fond memories of phone boxes from the past but equally a lot of tourists come and take photos and go inside them.”

Patrick Wall in the red phone box in Sheep Street, Stratford, that he hopes to save. Photo: Mark Williamson

A social media post about the phone box’s future gained plenty of support, leaving Patrick surprised and encouraged.

“A lot of people shared the same view as me. If I had not been up there that day or had the trailer been big enough, it would have fallen under the radar and been taken away.”

A spokesperson for Stratford Town Council told the Herald it was looking into the matter and would consider a potential purchase at its November meeting.

“Alongside the purchase, the council will also need to consider the ongoing maintenance, associated costs, and possible future use of the kiosk,” said a spokesperson. “We understand that the electricity supply to this particular kiosk has already been removed.”

Saving redundant phone boxes by transforming them into something new is fairly common – the Herald recently reported on a teenager in Wilmcote who had created a book swap in an old phone box.

Patrick outlined several ideas he believed would work in Stratford.

“One of the things that works really well are international book exchanges, filling a phone booth full of flowers would be attractive too, or maybe a defibrillator which would make a lot of sense. This could preserve cultural heritage and potentially save somebody’s life.”

He added: “I’ve been told that Manuela Perteghella MP will stand behind us if a group of volunteers come forward who are happy to help look after the phone box.

“If we can generate enough voices [wanting to save it] that gives us a real chance of preserving it.

“Just because people aren’t using analogue phones anymore doesn’t mean that you can’t find another way to preserve something that’s so iconic.”

Because there are other red phone boxes in Stratford, BT does not have to consult the public or local authorities about removing one – a consultation is only required where the phone kiosk is the last one remaining in a town or village.

At the time of publication the petition had over 280 signatures. You can sign it at change.org.

