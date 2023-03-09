VOLUNTEERS are having to clear the streets of dog poo to deal with the tide of excrement that is being left lying around by lazy pet owners.

The ‘poodemic’ is proving to be such a weighty problem in Stratford that one Old Town resident, angered by the amount of dog mess left on pavements and poo bags chucked carelessly around, decided to bag it and weigh it.

In a quick half-hour walk close to her home, she collected an astonishing 5lbs of dog poo.