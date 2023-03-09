Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Stratford faces a dog 'poodemic' as resident picks up 5lb of excrement from the streets

By Gill Sutherland
-
gsutherland@stratford-herald.com
Published: 05:14, 09 March 2023

VOLUNTEERS are having to clear the streets of dog poo to deal with the tide of excrement that is being left lying around by lazy pet owners.

The ‘poodemic’ is proving to be such a weighty problem in Stratford that one Old Town resident, angered by the amount of dog mess left on pavements and poo bags chucked carelessly around, decided to bag it and weigh it.

In a quick half-hour walk close to her home, she collected an astonishing 5lbs of dog poo.

Stratford-upon-Avon Gill Sutherland
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE