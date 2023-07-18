Newbold residents are once again gearing up for a fight to keep land marked for a nature reserve from being left vulnerable to development.

Landowner CE Gilbert and Sons was accused of trying to “bend the rules for financial purposes” as it put in a second application to swap the location of the proposed Newbold nature reserve.

When an application for 35 homes to be built at The Burrows was approved by Stratford District Council in 2015, the deal was that developer Kendrick Homes and landowner CE Gilbert would create an ‘environmental offset’ by ensuring a nature reserve would be established at tranquil spot adjacent to the development. This proviso is known as a ‘Condition 19’.

Newbold residents fight for nature reserve. Photo: Mark Williamson

That didn’t happen and subsequently SDC issued an enforcement notice.

Last November CE Gilbert put in a planning application to switch the nature reserve from the initially earmarked higher field off Heron Way, to the lower field.

Local people and organisations such as the Campaign for Rural England objected vociferously to the new location, pointing out that the lower field was prone to flooding and wholly inappropriate.