Warwickshire Police appeal for witnesses after fight at Wellesbourne Market on Saturday
Published: 17:49, 10 July 2023
| Updated: 17:51, 10 July 2023
A man received facial injuries during a violent fight at Wellesbourne Market on Saturday (8th July).
Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses after they received reports of a violent disturbance.
"The incident is believed to have occurred at around 1.20pm and involved two men, one of whom is reported to have suffered a face injury," a police spokesman said.
Contact the police via www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting incident 179 of 8th July 2023.
Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.