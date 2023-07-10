Home   News   Article

Warwickshire Police appeal for witnesses after fight at Wellesbourne Market on Saturday

By Gill Sutherland
Published: 17:49, 10 July 2023
 | Updated: 17:51, 10 July 2023

A man received facial injuries during a violent fight at Wellesbourne Market on Saturday (8th July).

Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses after they received reports of a violent disturbance.

Warwickshire Police incident
"The incident is believed to have occurred at around 1.20pm and involved two men, one of whom is reported to have suffered a face injury," a police spokesman said.

Contact the police via www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting incident 179 of 8th July 2023.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

