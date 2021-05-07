Fifth arrest following stabbing incident in Stratford last weekend

A fifth man has been arrested in connection with the last weekend's stabbing incident in Stratford which saw two people hospitalised with serious injuries.

Four men have previously been arrested in connection with the incident. The fifth man – a 48-year-old from Birmingham – was arrested on Wednesday (5th May) on suspicion of aggravated burglary. He has since been bailed until next month while enquiries continue.

A man in his 40s suffered a stab wound to his chest and another man in his 40s was stabbed in his back and hand in the incident, which happened at a property in Alcester Road, Stratford, at 1.38am on Saturday, 1st May.

Both victims were taken to hospital for treatment. Police said their injuries were so serious they were thought to be “life-changing”.

Police attending the scene soon after the incident arrested a 51-year-old man from London, a 28-year-old man from Gloucestershire and a 66-year-old man from Stratford on suspicion of assault.

The scene on the Alcester Road stabbing incident in Stratford-upon-Avon last weekend. Photo: Mark Williamson A26/5/21/5363. (46786002)

The next day a 27-year-old man from Sutton Coldfield was also arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

Speaking on Sunday, Det Insp Cawail Wong, of Warwickshire CID, said: “This was a horrific attack that has left two men with very serious injuries.

“At the moment they are in hospital in a stable condition but both of their injuries are thought to be life-changing.

“At this time, one of the lines of enquiry we are following is that the victims and the suspects were known to each other.”

The 28-year-old and the 51-year-old have since been released under investigation while enquiries continue, while the 66-year old has been bailed until 28th May. The 27-year-old has also been bailed until 30th May.

Anyone with information that can help officers with their investigation should call 101 quoting incident 28 of 1st May 2021.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.