A FIERY meeting that saw members of the public warned they would be asked to leave if they kept interrupting it, ended with a controversial plan to divide a Stratford road with rising bollards given the go-ahead.

The tensions between residents of New Broad Street and the ten homes of Yeomanry Mews that were built on the site of the old Territorial Army building came to a head at last week’s Stratford District Council planning committee.

But in what the meeting heard would be the first case in the town, councillors voted 7-3 – with one abstention – to approve bollards for a Stratford residential street.

The old cadet site sat behind a fence across New Broad Street but when that was sold off for housing it seemed the years of difficulty turning at the end of the road would be over as the new development would offer space for everyone to turn with ease.

The reality has proven very different and the trouble can be traced back to Yeomanry Mews not being adopted by the county council, leaving it as a private road with all the costs of upkeep falling on the residents.

The idea to have the Mews section of the road gated off was dropped from the original application but with growing concerns over the amount of use the turning space was getting, permission for a gate was given in March of this year.

The private road at the end of New Broad Street, Stratford.

That prospect still exists but was followed up by a plan to install rising bollards to keep out those who don’t live in the Mews or are visiting or delivering there.

As reported in the Herald ahead of the meeting, Yeomanry Mews Property Management Ltd stressed in its application that “our objection to vehicular access, turning, speeding and parking in Yeomanry Mews is not aimed at our local neighbours”.

It also said the problem was the “disrespectful behaviours of non-residents who are using the Mews for school drop-offs and pick-ups, scout hut activities, boxing club, Friday Mosque, deliveries, and now many trades vehicles”.

But the bid attracted 42 letters of objection covering concerns about vehicle movements, pedestrian safety, disruption to properties and driveways on New Broad Street, the impact of the bollards on the conservation area and access issues for emergency services, delivery vehicles and rubbish/recycling collections.

Oliver Spicer spoke at the meeting as owner of the property right by the proposed bollards and on behalf of the other objectors. Some were in the public gallery but had to be reminded at several points by chair Cllr Stuart Keighley (Lib Dem, Long Marston) that only those who had registered to speak could address the meeting – that it was a meeting held in public but not a public meeting.

Mr Spicer reviewed existing concerns about the impact on the heritage setting, that the permission to allow the gate was at odds with the terms of the original application so shouldn’t stand as an option and the likely impact on traffic from blocking off the road.

He said: “When you put those bollards up they are going to look like the back of the Maybird Centre or an industrial estate. This is a conservation area, it’s the historic core of the Old Town of Stratford and introducing commercial bollards to a setting of such significance has been given little weight.”

Arguing for rejection, he added: “Our view is that you use the heritage impact on the conservation area, the lack of a fallback position and the fact that highway safety is significantly less than what has been put forward.”

There was considerable concern about the idea of the bollards – and their impact on community cohesion through the creation of an ‘us and them’ situation – but also a recognition that with the new section of road not being adopted, it was understandable that Yeomanry Mews wanted to control who had access to it.

With confirmation the gate was a credible fallback position that could be enacted immediately as an option – and with concern that if the committee threw out the plan it could lose if an appeal then took place – the matter was taken to the vote and the plan was approved.