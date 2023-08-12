ROGER Stanbridge, the no-nonsense, avuncular head of Stratford Girls’ Grammar School for 14 years, was loved and respected in equal measure by his students, his gruff and laid-back demeanour concealing a passion for teaching and a determination for his pupils to achieve their full potential.

The school’s first and, to date, only male headteacher joined the staff as deputy head in 1987, becoming headteacher in 1991. In a tribute on the school’s Facebook page he is described as “a fiercely dedicated leader, whose legacy is still seen at the heart of the everyday here at SGGS.”

During his headship, the tribute continues, the school “witnessed a considerable leap in academic results, our student numbers, and the huge expansion of our sixth form, earning us a regular place on the National League Tables. In his time at the school, he oversaw the renovations of new science labs, the old library, the old drama studio and established well-equipped technology classrooms, and our beloved music centre. All of this was despite the financial restrictions the school had faced.”